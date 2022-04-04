Primeira Liga / Matchday 28
Estádio do Dragão / 04.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-porto/teamcenter.shtml
FC Porto
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santa-clara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santa Clara
Advertisement
Ad

FC Porto - Santa Clara

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
Santa Clara logo
Santa Clara
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Porto

Santa Clara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
27234073
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
28215268
3
BenficaBEN
28194561
4
SC BragaBRA
28157652
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
281210646
10
Santa ClaraCLA
277101031
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

Related matches

Sporting Lisbon
0
0
FC Paços de Ferreira
18'
Moreirense
0
1
Vitória Guimarães
CS Marítimo
1
3
CD Tondela
FC Famalicão
1
2
Boavista FC

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between FC Porto and Santa Clara with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:15 on 4 April 2022.

Catch the latest FC Porto and Santa Clara news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.