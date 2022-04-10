Primeira Liga / Matchday 29
Estádio do FC Vizela / 10.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-vizela/teamcenter.shtml
FC Vizela
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-braga/teamcenter.shtml
SC Braga
FC Vizela - SC Braga

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Vizela logo
FC Vizela
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Vizela

SC Braga

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
28244076
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
29234273
3
BenficaBEN
29204564
4
SC BragaBRA
28157652
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
291210746
13
FC VizelaVIZ
286111129
Related matches

CD Tondela
0
2
Sporting Lisbon
50'
Santa Clara
-
-
Estoril Praia
10/04
Portimonense
-
-
FC Famalicão
10/04
Vitória Guimarães
-
-
FC Porto
10/04

