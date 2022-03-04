Primeira Liga / Matchday 25
Estádio Cidade de Barcelos / 04.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gil-vicente-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Gil Vicente FC
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gd-estoril-praia/teamcenter.shtml
Estoril Praia
Advertisement
Ad

Gil Vicente FC - Estoril Praia Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gil Vicente FC logo
Gil Vicente FC
Estoril Praia logo
Estoril Praia
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Gil Vicente FC

Estoril Praia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
24204064
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
24184258
3
BenficaBEN
24173454
4
SC BragaBRA
24136545
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
24118541
7
Estoril PraiaEST
2479830
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

Related matches

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Gil Vicente FC and Estoril Praia with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:15 on 4 March 2022.

Catch the latest Gil Vicente FC and Estoril Praia news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.