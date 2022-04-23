Primeira Liga / Matchday 31
Estádio Cidade de Barcelos / 23.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gil-vicente-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Gil Vicente FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-pacos-de-ferreira/teamcenter.shtml
FC Paços de Ferreira
Advertisement
Ad

Gil Vicente FC - FC Paços de Ferreira

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gil Vicente FC logo
Gil Vicente FC
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Gil Vicente FC

FC Paços de Ferreira

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
30264082
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
30234373
3
BenficaBEN
30214567
4
SC BragaBRA
30168656
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
301211747
8
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
30991236
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

Related matches

FC Vizela
2
1
FC Arouca
77'
Portimonense
-
-
Moreirense
23/04
Santa Clara
-
-
CS Marítimo
23/04
Benfica
-
-
FC Famalicão
23/04

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Gil Vicente FC and FC Paços de Ferreira with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 23 April 2022.

Catch the latest Gil Vicente FC and FC Paços de Ferreira news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.