Primeira Liga / Matchday 26
Estádio Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas / 14.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/moreirense/teamcenter.shtml
Moreirense
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-cp/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Lisbon
Moreirense - Sporting Lisbon Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Moreirense logo
Moreirense
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Moreirense

Sporting Lisbon

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
26224070
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
25194261
3
BenficaBEN
26184458
4
SC BragaBRA
26138547
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
261110543
17
MoreirenseMOR
25481320
Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

