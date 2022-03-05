Primeira Liga / Matchday 25
Estádio Municipal de Portimão / 05.03.2022
Portimonense
Rescheduled
-
-
Benfica
Portimonense - Benfica Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portimonense logo
Portimonense
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Portimonense

Benfica

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
24204064
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
24184258
3
BenficaBEN
24173454
4
SC BragaBRA
24136545
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
24118541
8
PortimonensePTM
2478929
Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

Related matches

