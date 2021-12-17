Santa Clara - Vitória Guimarães

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Santa Clara and Vitória Guimarães with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 17 December 2021.





Catch the latest Santa Clara and Vitória Guimarães news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Santa Clara and Vitória Guimarães. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

