Primeira Liga / Matchday 28
Estádio Municipal de Braga / 01.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-braga/teamcenter.shtml
SC Braga
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
SC Braga - Benfica

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

SC Braga

Benfica

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
27234073
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
27214267
3
BenficaBEN
27194461
4
SC BragaBRA
27147649
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
271210546
Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between SC Braga and Benfica with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:15 on 1 April 2022.

