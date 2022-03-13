Primeira Liga / Matchday 26
Estádio Municipal de Braga / 13.03.2022
SC Braga
Rescheduled
-
-
Gil Vicente FC
SC Braga - Gil Vicente FC Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
Gil Vicente FC logo
Gil Vicente FC
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SC Braga

Gil Vicente FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
25214067
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
25194261
3
BenficaBEN
26184458
4
SC BragaBRA
25137546
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
25119542
Latest news

Related matches

Belenenses
0
0
Boavista FC
Half-time
CS Marítimo
-
-
Vitória Guimarães
13/03
FC Porto
-
-
CD Tondela
13/03
Moreirense
-
-
Sporting Lisbon
14/03

