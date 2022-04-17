Primeira Liga / Matchday 30
Estádio José Alvalade / 17.04.2022
Sporting Lisbon
Not started
-
-
Benfica
Sporting Lisbon - Benfica

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Lisbon
Benfica
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Lisbon

Benfica

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
30264082
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
29234273
3
BenficaBEN
29204564
4
SC BragaBRA
29167655
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
301211747
Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

