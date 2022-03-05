Primeira Liga / Matchday 25
Estádio José Alvalade / 05.03.2022
Sporting Lisbon
Rescheduled
-
-
FC Arouca
Sporting Lisbon - FC Arouca Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
FC Arouca logo
FC Arouca
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Lisbon

FC Arouca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
24204064
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
24184258
3
BenficaBEN
24173454
4
SC BragaBRA
24136545
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
25119542
15
FC AroucaARO
24571222
