Primeira Liga / Matchday 28
Estádio José Alvalade / 03.04.2022
Sporting Lisbon
Not started
-
-
FC Paços de Ferreira
Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Lisbon

FC Paços de Ferreira

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
27234073
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
27214267
3
BenficaBEN
28194561
4
SC BragaBRA
28157652
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
281210646
9
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
27891033
Related matches

FC Famalicão
1
2
Boavista FC
68'
CS Marítimo
-
-
CD Tondela
03/04
Moreirense
-
-
Vitória Guimarães
03/04
FC Porto
-
-
Santa Clara
04/04

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Sporting Lisbon and FC Paços de Ferreira with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 3 April 2022.

Catch the latest Sporting Lisbon and FC Paços de Ferreira news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

