Primeira Liga / Matchday 32
Estádio José Alvalade / 01.05.2022
Sporting Lisbon
Not started
-
-
Gil Vicente FC
Sporting Lisbon - Gil Vicente FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
Gil Vicente FC logo
Gil Vicente FC
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Lisbon

Gil Vicente FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
31264182
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
31244376
3
BenficaBEN
31215568
4
SC BragaBRA
31178659
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
311212748
Related matches

FC Arouca
-
-
Portimonense
15:00
CS Marítimo
-
-
Benfica
17:00
FC Porto
-
-
FC Vizela
19:00
Belenenses
-
-
SC Braga
21:00

