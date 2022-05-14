Primeira Liga / Matchday 34
Estádio José Alvalade / 14.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-cp/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Lisbon
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santa-clara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santa Clara
Sporting Lisbon - Santa Clara

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
Santa Clara logo
Santa Clara
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Sporting Lisbon

Santa Clara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
33284188
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
33264382
3
BenficaBEN
34235674
4
SC BragaBRA
33198665
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
331312851
7
Santa ClaraCLA
339131140
