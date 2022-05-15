Primeira Liga / Matchday 34
Estádio D. Afonso Henriques / 15.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vitoria-guimaraes/teamcenter.shtml
Vitória Guimarães
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gil-vicente-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Gil Vicente FC
Vitória Guimarães - Gil Vicente FC

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vitória Guimarães logo
Vitória Guimarães
Gil Vicente FC logo
Gil Vicente FC
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Vitória Guimarães

Gil Vicente FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
34294191
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
34265383
3
BenficaBEN
34235674
4
SC BragaBRA
33198665
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
331312851
6
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
331291245
