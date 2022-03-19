Primeira Liga / Matchday 27
Estádio D. Afonso Henriques / 19.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vitoria-guimaraes/teamcenter.shtml
Vitória Guimarães
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-cp/teamcenter.shtml
Sporting Lisbon
Advertisement
Ad

Vitória Guimarães - Sporting Lisbon Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vitória Guimarães logo
Vitória Guimarães
Sporting Lisbon logo
Sporting Lisbon jersey
Sporting Lisbon
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Vitória Guimarães

Sporting Lisbon

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
26224070
2
Sporting LisbonSPO
26204264
3
BenficaBEN
26184458
4
SC BragaBRA
26137646
5
Gil Vicente FCGIL
26129545
6
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
261061036
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

SuperLiga

Game abandoned as Belenenses name just nine players to face Benfica due to Covid-19 outbreak

27/11/2021 at 22:06

Related matches

FC Vizela
0
1
FC Famalicão
Half-time
CD Tondela
-
-
FC Arouca
19/03
Santa Clara
-
-
Belenenses
19/03
Gil Vicente FC
-
-
CS Marítimo
20/03

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Vitória Guimarães and Sporting Lisbon with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 19 March 2022.

Catch the latest Vitória Guimarães and Sporting Lisbon news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.