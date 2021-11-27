Belenenses were forced to name just nine players as they prepared to face Benfica in the Primeira Liga on Saturday night.

The Portuguese side could not field a full strength side due to a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, and rather than cancel the fixture and potentially suffer further penalties, the club went ahead without subs, and without the full complement of players.

Two goalkeepers were named to bulk out the team, and Benfica showed little mercy as they went ahead after just one minute through an own goal.

Joao Monteiro, a goalkeeper by trade, started at right-back.

The minimum number of players needed to meet requirements for an official match is seven.

Benfica started the game in third position, hoping to keep the pressure up on league leaders Porto. The game may then represent a chance to pad their goal difference.

