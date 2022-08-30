Benfica - FC Paços de Ferreira

Primeira Liga / Matchday 3
Estádio da Luz / 30.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-pacos-de-ferreira/teamcenter.shtml
FC Paços de Ferreira
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Benfica

FC Paços de Ferreira

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC BragaBRA
431010
2
BenficaBEN
33009
3
FC PortoPOR
43019
4
PortimonensePTM
43019
5
Estoril PraiaEST
42117
17
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
30030
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Gil Vicente FC
0
0
FC Famalicão
Portimonense
2
1
Vitória Guimarães
SC Braga
5
0
CS Marítimo
Casa Pia AC
2
0
Boavista FC

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Benfica and FC Paços de Ferreira with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:15 on 30 August 2022.

Catch the latest Benfica and FC Paços de Ferreira news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.