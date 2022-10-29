Benfica - GD Chaves

Primeira Liga / Matchday 11
Estádio da Luz / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gd-chaves/teamcenter.shtml
GD Chaves
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
GD Chaves logo
GD Chaves
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Benfica

GD Chaves

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
1091028
2
SC BragaBRA
1071222
3
FC PortoPOR
1071222
4
Sporting LisbonSPO
1061319
5
Casa Pia ACCAS
1052317
9
GD ChavesDCH
1043315
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Paços de Ferreira
-
-
CS Marítimo
20:15
Santa Clara
-
-
FC Porto
29/10
FC Arouca
-
-
Sporting Lisbon
29/10
Boavista FC
-
-
FC Vizela
30/10

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Benfica and GD Chaves with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 29 October 2022.

Catch the latest Benfica and GD Chaves news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.