Primeira Liga / Matchday 9
Estádio da Luz / 08.10.2022
Benfica
Not started
-
-
Rio Ave FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Benfica
Rio Ave FC logo
Rio Ave FC
5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Benfica

Rio Ave FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
871022
2
SC BragaBRA
861119
3
FC PortoPOR
861119
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
852117
5
PortimonensePTM
850315
10
Rio Ave FCRIO
82339
Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Benfica and Rio Ave FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 8 October 2022.

