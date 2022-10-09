Boavista FC - CS Marítimo

Primeira Liga / Matchday 9
Estádio do Bessa Século XXI / 09.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boavista-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Boavista FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cs-maritimo/teamcenter.shtml
CS Marítimo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boavista FC logo
Boavista FC
CS Marítimo logo
CS Marítimo
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Boavista FC

CS Marítimo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
871022
2
SC BragaBRA
861119
3
FC PortoPOR
861119
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
852117
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
951316
8
Boavista FCBOA
850315
18
CS MarítimoMAR
80080
