Boavista FC - Santa Clara

Primeira Liga / Matchday 2
Estádio do Bessa Século XXI / 14.08.2022
Boavista FC
Santa Clara
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boavista FC
Santa Clara
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Boavista FC

Santa Clara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC BragaBRA
21104
2
FC PortoPOR
11003
3
BenficaBEN
11003
4
Estoril PraiaEST
11003
5
Boavista FCBOA
11003
10
Santa ClaraCLA
10101
