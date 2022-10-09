Casa Pia AC - FC Vizela

Primeira Liga / Matchday 9
Estádio Nacional / 09.10.2022
Casa Pia AC
Not started
-
-
FC Vizela
TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
981025
2
FC PortoPOR
971122
3
SC BragaBRA
861119
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
852117
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
951316
14
FC VizelaVIZ
82248
Benfica
3
1
Rio Ave FC
47'
Portimonense
0
1
FC Porto
47'
FC Paços de Ferreira
-
-
Vitória Guimarães
20:30
Boavista FC
-
-
CS Marítimo
09/10

