CS Marítimo - FC Arouca

Primeira Liga / Matchday 10
Estádio do Marítimo / 23.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cs-maritimo/teamcenter.shtml
CS Marítimo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arouca/teamcenter.shtml
FC Arouca
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CS Marítimo logo
CS Marítimo
FC Arouca logo
FC Arouca
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

CS Marítimo

FC Arouca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
1091028
2
FC PortoPOR
1071222
3
SC BragaBRA
961219
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
952217
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
951316
11
FC AroucaARO
933312
18
CS MarítimoMAR
90181
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Famalicão
1
1
FC Paços de Ferreira
42'
Estoril Praia
-
-
SC Braga
18:00
Sporting Lisbon
-
-
Casa Pia AC
20:30
FC Vizela
-
-
Santa Clara
23/10

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between CS Marítimo and FC Arouca with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest CS Marítimo and FC Arouca news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.