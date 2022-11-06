CS Marítimo - FC Famalicão

Primeira Liga / Matchday 12
Estádio do Marítimo / 06.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cs-maritimo/teamcenter.shtml
CS Marítimo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-famalicao/teamcenter.shtml
FC Famalicão
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CS Marítimo logo
CS Marítimo
FC Famalicão logo
FC Famalicão
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

CS Marítimo

FC Famalicão

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
11101031
2
FC PortoPOR
1282226
3
SC BragaBRA
1181225
4
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
1162320
5
Casa Pia ACCAS
1162320
14
FC FamalicãoFAM
1131710
17
CS MarítimoMAR
111285
