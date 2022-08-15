CS Marítimo - GD Chaves

Primeira Liga / Matchday 2
Estádio do Marítimo / 15.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cs-maritimo/teamcenter.shtml
CS Marítimo
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gd-chaves/teamcenter.shtml
GD Chaves
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CS Marítimo logo
CS Marítimo
GD Chaves logo
GD Chaves
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

CS Marítimo

GD Chaves

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
22006
2
Boavista FCBOA
22006
3
SC BragaBRA
21104
3
Sporting LisbonSPO
21104
5
FC PortoPOR
11003
12
GD ChavesDCH
10010
15
CS MarítimoMAR
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Boavista FC
2
1
Santa Clara
70'
FC Vizela
-
-
FC Porto
18:00
Vitória Guimarães
-
-
Estoril Praia
20:30
FC Arouca
-
-
Gil Vicente FC
15/08

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between CS Marítimo and GD Chaves with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 15 August 2022.

Catch the latest CS Marítimo and GD Chaves news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.