Primeira Liga / Matchday 4
Estádio do Marítimo / 27.08.2022
CS Marítimo
Not started
-
-
Portimonense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
CS Marítimo logo
CS Marítimo
Portimonense logo
Portimonense
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

CS Marítimo

Portimonense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
33009
2
SC BragaBRA
32107
3
BenficaBEN
22006
4
PortimonensePTM
32016
5
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
32016
18
CS MarítimoMAR
30030
