Estoril Praia - Rio Ave FC

Primeira Liga / Matchday 3
António Coimbra de Mota / 19.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gd-estoril-praia/teamcenter.shtml
Estoril Praia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rio-ave-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Rio Ave FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estoril Praia logo
Estoril Praia
Rio Ave FC logo
Rio Ave FC
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Estoril Praia

Rio Ave FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
22006
2
BenficaBEN
22006
3
Boavista FCBOA
22006
4
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
22006
5
SC BragaBRA
21104
8
Estoril PraiaEST
21013
15
Rio Ave FCRIO
20020
