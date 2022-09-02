Estoril Praia - Sporting Lisbon

Primeira Liga / Matchday 5
António Coimbra de Mota / 02.09.2022
Estoril Praia
Not started
-
-
Sporting Lisbon
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estoril Praia
Sporting Lisbon
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Estoril Praia

Sporting Lisbon

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
440012
2
SC BragaBRA
431010
3
FC PortoPOR
43019
4
PortimonensePTM
43019
5
Estoril PraiaEST
42117
13
Sporting LisbonSPO
41124
