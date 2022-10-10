FC Arouca - FC Famalicão

Primeira Liga / Matchday 9
Estádio Municipal de Arouca / 10.10.2022
FC Arouca
Not started
-
-
FC Famalicão
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Arouca
FC Famalicão
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Arouca

FC Famalicão

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
981025
2
FC PortoPOR
971122
3
SC BragaBRA
961219
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
952217
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
951316
14
FC AroucaARO
82339
15
FC FamalicãoFAM
82157
