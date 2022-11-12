FC Arouca - Rio Ave FC

Primeira Liga / Matchday 13
Estádio Municipal de Arouca / 12.11.2022
FC Arouca
Not started
-
-
Rio Ave FC
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Arouca logo
FC Arouca
Rio Ave FC logo
Rio Ave FC
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Arouca

Rio Ave FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
12111034
2
FC PortoPOR
1282226
3
SC BragaBRA
1281325
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
1272323
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
1271422
8
FC AroucaARO
1254319
12
Rio Ave FCRIO
1243515
