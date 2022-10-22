FC Famalicão - FC Paços de Ferreira

Primeira Liga / Matchday 10
Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-famalicao/teamcenter.shtml
FC Famalicão
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-pacos-de-ferreira/teamcenter.shtml
FC Paços de Ferreira
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Famalicão logo
FC Famalicão
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Famalicão

FC Paços de Ferreira

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
981025
2
FC PortoPOR
971122
3
SC BragaBRA
961219
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
952217
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
951316
15
FC FamalicãoFAM
92167
17
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
90272
