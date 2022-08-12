FC Famalicão - SC Braga

Primeira Liga / Matchday 2
Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho / 12.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-famalicao/teamcenter.shtml
FC Famalicão
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-braga/teamcenter.shtml
SC Braga
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Famalicão logo
FC Famalicão
SC Braga logo
SC Braga
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Famalicão

SC Braga

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
11003
2
BenficaBEN
11003
3
Estoril PraiaEST
11003
4
Boavista FCBOA
11003
4
FC VizelaVIZ
11003
8
SC BragaBRA
10101
16
FC FamalicãoFAM
10010
