FC Paços de Ferreira - Portimonense

Primeira Liga / Matchday 2
Estádio Capital do Móvel / 15.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-pacos-de-ferreira/teamcenter.shtml
FC Paços de Ferreira
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portimonense-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Portimonense
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
Portimonense logo
Portimonense
2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Paços de Ferreira

Portimonense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
22006
2
BenficaBEN
22006
3
Boavista FCBOA
22006
4
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
22006
5
SC BragaBRA
21104
12
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
10010
12
PortimonensePTM
10010
Vitória Guimarães
1
0
Estoril Praia
51'
CS Marítimo
-
-
GD Chaves
15/08
FC Arouca
-
-
Gil Vicente FC
15/08
FC Vizela
0
1
FC Porto

