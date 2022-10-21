FC Porto - Benfica

Primeira Liga / Matchday 10
Estádio do Dragão / 21.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-porto/teamcenter.shtml
FC Porto
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/benfica/teamcenter.shtml
Benfica
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
Benfica logo
Benfica jersey
Benfica
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Porto

Benfica

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
981025
2
FC PortoPOR
971122
3
SC BragaBRA
961219
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
952217
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
951316
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Famalicão
-
-
FC Paços de Ferreira
22/10
Estoril Praia
-
-
SC Braga
22/10
Sporting Lisbon
-
-
Casa Pia AC
22/10
CS Marítimo
-
-
FC Arouca
23/10

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between FC Porto and Benfica with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:15 on 21 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Porto and Benfica news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.