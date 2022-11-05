FC Porto - FC Paços de Ferreira

Primeira Liga / Matchday 12
Estádio do Dragão / 05.11.2022
FC Porto
Not started
-
-
FC Paços de Ferreira
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Porto

FC Paços de Ferreira

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
11101031
2
SC BragaBRA
1181225
3
FC PortoPOR
1172223
4
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
1162320
5
Casa Pia ACCAS
1162320
18
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
110292
