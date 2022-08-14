FC Vizela - FC Porto

Primeira Liga / Matchday 2
Estádio do FC Vizela / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-vizela/teamcenter.shtml
FC Vizela
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-porto/teamcenter.shtml
FC Porto
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Vizela logo
FC Vizela
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Vizela

FC Porto

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
21104
2
SC BragaBRA
21104
3
FC PortoPOR
11003
4
Estoril PraiaEST
11003
5
Boavista FCBOA
11003
5
FC VizelaVIZ
11003
