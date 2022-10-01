GD Chaves - Estoril Praia

Primeira Liga / Matchday 8
Estádio Municipal de Chaves / 01.10.2022
GD Chaves
Not started
-
-
Estoril Praia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
GD Chaves logo
GD Chaves
Estoril Praia logo
Estoril Praia
3

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

GD Chaves

Estoril Praia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
770021
2
SC BragaBRA
761019
3
FC PortoPOR
751116
4
PortimonensePTM
750215
5
Boavista FCBOA
750215
8
Estoril PraiaEST
732211
11
GD ChavesDCH
72238
Related matches

Sporting Lisbon
2
0
Gil Vicente FC
27'
FC Porto
-
-
SC Braga
21:15
FC Vizela
-
-
Portimonense
01/10
Vitória Guimarães
-
-
Benfica
01/10

