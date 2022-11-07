GD Chaves - Santa Clara

Primeira Liga / Matchday 12
Estádio Municipal de Chaves / 07.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gd-chaves/teamcenter.shtml
GD Chaves
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/santa-clara-1/teamcenter.shtml
Santa Clara
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
GD Chaves logo
GD Chaves
Santa Clara logo
Santa Clara
0

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

GD Chaves

Santa Clara

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
11101031
2
FC PortoPOR
1282226
3
SC BragaBRA
1181225
4
Sporting LisbonSPO
1271422
5
Casa Pia ACCAS
1162320
11
GD ChavesDCH
1143415
15
Santa ClaraCLA
112369
