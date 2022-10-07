Gil Vicente FC - Estoril Praia

Primeira Liga / Matchday 9
Estádio Cidade de Barcelos / 07.10.2022
Gil Vicente FC
Not started
-
-
Estoril Praia
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gil Vicente FC
Estoril Praia
0

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Gil Vicente FC

Estoril Praia

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
871022
2
SC BragaBRA
861119
3
FC PortoPOR
861119
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
852117
5
PortimonensePTM
850315
8
Estoril PraiaEST
833212
12
Gil Vicente FCGIL
82339
