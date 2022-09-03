Gil Vicente FC - FC Porto

Primeira Liga / Matchday 5
Estádio Cidade de Barcelos / 03.09.2022
Gil Vicente FC
Not started
-
-
FC Porto
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gil Vicente FC logo
Gil Vicente FC
FC Porto logo
FC Porto jersey
FC Porto
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Gil Vicente FC

FC Porto

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
550015
2
SC BragaBRA
431010
3
FC PortoPOR
43019
4
PortimonensePTM
43019
5
Estoril PraiaEST
52127
12
Gil Vicente FCGIL
41215
