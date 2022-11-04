Gil Vicente FC - Portimonense

Primeira Liga / Matchday 12
Estádio Cidade de Barcelos / 04.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/gil-vicente-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Gil Vicente FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/portimonense-sc/teamcenter.shtml
Portimonense
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Gil Vicente FC logo
Gil Vicente FC
Portimonense logo
Portimonense
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Gil Vicente FC

Portimonense

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
11101031
2
SC BragaBRA
1181225
3
FC PortoPOR
1172223
4
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
1162320
5
Casa Pia ACCAS
1162320
9
PortimonensePTM
1151516
16
Gil Vicente FCGIL
112369
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Vizela
-
-
FC Arouca
05/11
FC Porto
-
-
FC Paços de Ferreira
05/11
Sporting Lisbon
-
-
Vitória Guimarães
05/11
Rio Ave FC
-
-
Boavista FC
06/11

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Gil Vicente FC and Portimonense with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:15 on 4 November 2022.

Catch the latest Gil Vicente FC and Portimonense news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.