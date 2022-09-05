Boavista FC - FC Paços de Ferreira

Primeira Liga / Matchday 5
Estádio do Bessa Século XXI / 05.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boavista-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Boavista FC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-pacos-de-ferreira/teamcenter.shtml
FC Paços de Ferreira
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Boavista FC logo
Boavista FC
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Boavista FC

FC Paços de Ferreira

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
550015
2
SC BragaBRA
541013
3
FC PortoPOR
540112
4
PortimonensePTM
43019
5
Casa Pia ACCAS
52218
11
Boavista FCBOA
42026
18
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
40040
