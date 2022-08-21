Casa Pia AC - Boavista FC

Primeira Liga / Matchday 3
Estádio Nacional / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/casa-pia-ac/teamcenter.shtml
Casa Pia AC
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/boavista-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Boavista FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Casa Pia AC

Boavista FC

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC PortoPOR
22006
2
BenficaBEN
22006
3
Boavista FCBOA
22006
4
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
22006
5
SC BragaBRA
21104
14
Casa Pia ACCAS
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Santa Clara
0
0
FC Arouca
46'
GD Chaves
-
-
FC Vizela
18:00
FC Porto
-
-
Sporting Lisbon
20:30
SC Braga
-
-
CS Marítimo
21/08

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between Casa Pia AC and Boavista FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Casa Pia AC and Boavista FC news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.