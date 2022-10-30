Casa Pia AC - Rio Ave FC

Primeira Liga / Matchday 11
Estádio Nacional / 30.10.2022
Casa Pia AC
Not started
-
-
Rio Ave FC
TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
11101031
2
FC PortoPOR
1172223
3
SC BragaBRA
1071222
4
Sporting LisbonSPO
1061319
5
Casa Pia ACCAS
1052317
12
Rio Ave FCRIO
1033412
