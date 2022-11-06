Estoril Praia - Benfica

Primeira Liga / Matchday 12
António Coimbra de Mota / 06.11.2022
Estoril Praia
Not started
-
-
Benfica
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estoril Praia
Benfica
0

Wins

1

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Estoril Praia

Benfica

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
11101031
2
FC PortoPOR
1282226
3
SC BragaBRA
1181225
4
Vitória GuimarãesGUI
1263321
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
1262420
10
Estoril PraiaEST
1144316
