FC Famalicão - Sporting Lisbon

Primeira Liga / Matchday 13
Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho / 13.11.2022
FC Famalicão
Not started
-
-
Sporting Lisbon
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Famalicão
Sporting Lisbon
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Famalicão

Sporting Lisbon

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
12111034
2
FC PortoPOR
1383227
3
SC BragaBRA
1281325
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
1272323
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
1271422
14
FC FamalicãoFAM
1232711
