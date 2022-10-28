FC Paços de Ferreira - CS Marítimo

Primeira Liga / Matchday 11
Estádio Capital do Móvel / 28.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-pacos-de-ferreira/teamcenter.shtml
FC Paços de Ferreira
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cs-maritimo/teamcenter.shtml
CS Marítimo
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
CS Marítimo logo
CS Marítimo
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Paços de Ferreira

CS Marítimo

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
1091028
2
SC BragaBRA
1071222
3
FC PortoPOR
1071222
4
Sporting LisbonSPO
1061319
5
Casa Pia ACCAS
1052317
17
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
100282
18
CS MarítimoMAR
100282
