FC Paços de Ferreira - FC Arouca

Primeira Liga / Matchday 8
Estádio Capital do Móvel / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-pacos-de-ferreira/teamcenter.shtml
FC Paços de Ferreira
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arouca/teamcenter.shtml
FC Arouca
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
FC Arouca logo
FC Arouca
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Paços de Ferreira

FC Arouca

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
770021
2
SC BragaBRA
861119
3
FC PortoPOR
861119
4
PortimonensePTM
850315
5
Boavista FCBOA
750215
13
FC AroucaARO
72238
17
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
70161
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

GD Chaves
0
0
Estoril Praia
10'
Vitória Guimarães
-
-
Benfica
20:30
Rio Ave FC
-
-
Santa Clara
02/10
FC Famalicão
-
-
Boavista FC
02/10

Follow the SuperLiga live Football match between FC Paços de Ferreira and FC Arouca with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 2 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Paços de Ferreira and FC Arouca news and find up to date SuperLiga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.