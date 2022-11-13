FC Paços de Ferreira - FC Vizela

Primeira Liga / Matchday 13
Estádio Capital do Móvel / 13.11.2022
FC Paços de Ferreira
Not started
-
-
FC Vizela
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Paços de Ferreira logo
FC Paços de Ferreira
FC Vizela logo
FC Vizela
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Paços de Ferreira

FC Vizela

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BenficaBEN
12111034
2
FC PortoPOR
1282226
3
SC BragaBRA
1281325
4
Casa Pia ACCAS
1272323
5
Sporting LisbonSPO
1271422
13
FC VizelaVIZ
1233612
18
FC Paços de FerreiraPAC
1202102
